How Palm Oil Weaves a Thread of Wellness for Women

Bengaluru: Noted dietician of the city Rima Rao has shared useful information about palm oil, its usefulness.

Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids, palm oil has caught the attention of nutritionists, researchers, and physicians alike. While its long history as a cooking oil affirms its safety as part of a balanced diet, moderation is key, just as with any edible oil. The widespread use of this “tropical golden oil” has led many to explore its remarkable contributions to health, particularly for women.

Renowned for its vibrant golden hue and nutrient-rich profile, palm oil offers a wealth of benefits tailored to women’s unique health needs. From supporting hormonal balance and enhancing skin health to strengthening bones, this oil is increasingly recognised as an essential component of holistic wellness.

A Nutritional Powerhouse

Palm oil is a treasure trove of essential nutrients. It serves as a rich, plant-based source of lipid-soluble antioxidants, including carotenoids, vitamin E (in the form of tocotrienols and tocopherols), and ubiquinone (coenzyme Q10). Among these, vitamin E stands out for its remarkable health benefits.

Tocotrienols, a potent form of vitamin E, play a crucial role in combating oxidative stress and supporting a healthy endocrine system. Research shows that tocotrienols help regulate hormonal balance by stabilising cell membranes and supporting normal reproductive functions. Vitamin E’s ability to neutralise oxidative stress from free radicals enhances overall reproductive health, reduces the risk of reproductive disorders, and promotes smoother skin and vitality.

One of the standout benefits of tocotrienols is their cardio-protective properties. By shielding cells from oxidative damage, they help reduce the risk of age-related cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and certain cancers.

Palm oil is also rich in carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene, both of which are powerful antioxidants. Beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, is particularly vital for women’s reproductive health, especially during pregnancy. It contributes to folliculogenesis (the maturation of ovarian follicles), oogenesis (the formation of ova), and steroidogenesis (the synthesis of steroid hormones). These nutrients play a critical role in improving fertility and reducing the risks of embryonic mortality.

Carotenoids are also instrumental in preventing vitamin A deficiency (VAD), a condition that affects millions of pregnant women in underdeveloped regions. VAD is linked to blindness, infections, and increased mortality among pregnant women and preschool-aged children. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 19 million pregnant women suffered from VAD globally in 2015. Incorporating carotenoid-rich palm oil into the diet can significantly increase retinol levels in maternal serum and breast milk, benefitting both mothers and their infants.

Hormonal Health, Cholesterol, and Ageing

Maintaining a balanced lipid profile is essential for hormonal health, as hormones like estrogen and progesterone are synthesised from cholesterol. Palm oil helps regulate cholesterol by lowering LDL (“bad” cholesterol) and triglycerides, while increasing HDL (“good” cholesterol). This balance not only supports hormone production but also reduces cardiovascular risks.

As women age, the risk of osteoporosis increases. Vitamin K, found in palm oil, plays a vital role in supporting bone density by enhancing calcium utilisation, reducing fracture risks, and promoting stronger bones. Its antioxidant properties also protect postmenopausal women from oxidative stress. Studies conducted in Côte d’Ivoire have highlighted the benefits of palm oil consumption in mitigating oxidative stress and supporting bone health in these women.

Palm oil’s antioxidants also protect skin cells from ultraviolet damage, improve elasticity, and contribute to a vibrant look. Carotenoids, often used in cosmeceuticals, not only enhance skin properties but also shield against environmental damage, offering both protective and restorative benefits.

From Stress to Holistic Well-Being

Chronic stress disrupts hormonal balance and adrenal function, with the adrenal glands producing stress hormones like cortisol. The antioxidants in palm oil help regulate cortisol levels, supporting endocrine health. By reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, palm oil promotes maternal and placental well-being, reducing risks such as intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) and gestational diabetes mellitus. The fat-soluble nutrients in palm oil also enhance the bioavailability of essential vitamins, ensuring the body functions optimally.

Integrating this nutrient-rich oil into daily routines—whether through cooking, supplementation, or topical use—supports various aspects of women’s health, including hormonal balance, cardiovascular health, bone strength, skin vitality, and stress management.

(Ms. Rima Rao is a Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Consultant)