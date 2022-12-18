How to do Icing for the biscuits?

Icing for biscuits, helps achieve hardness with a glossy sheen, it also offers classy polished look.



The other benefits include

-Does not soften your cookie, it will not affect the shelf life of the biscuits.

-it has a light, glossy sheen that gives it an extra special look

- it has the perfect consistency to spread smoothly to cover the surface and to pipe details

-Can be used to DIP biscuits in to cover surfaces quickly

-Can be made any colour you want.

Ingredients needed

-Corn Syrup: The corn Syrup offers lovely sheen; you can substitute with Glucose syrup. This recipe works perfectly well without corn syrup too, but the finish would be matte instead.

-Egg Whites -The secret ingredient that makes the icing set hard, the key tip is to measure the egg whites rather than relying on just using the 2 egg whites. This is because the size of the eggs differ every time but the amount of egg white used in the icing would materially affect the thickness of icing and the key to icing is getting the thickness perfect.

-Icing sugar/ Powdered sugar -Fellow Aussies, be sure to use soft icing sugar, not pure icing sugar.

-Colouring -Gel is better if you can get your hands on it because it has a more intense colour, so you need less, but recipe works perfectly fine with liquid too.

Steps to be followed

-Beat the icing sugar, egg whites and water until it becomes smooth and glossy.

-Divide between bowls, then mix in colouring, go by eye until you achieve the colour you wish, different brands, gels vs liquid all require different amounts.

-Make sure the icing is the right thickness, use the figure 8 to test draw number 8 across the surface, it must hold 2 seconds before it disappears. The icing must be thick enough so that decorations you pipe hold their shape, but thing enough so you can spread the icing across the surface of the biscuit.

Transfer into piping bags or Ziplock bags.