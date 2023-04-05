How to help your fasting kids stay active during Ramadan

Ramadan is a holy month of the Islamic year during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. It can be challenging for kids to stay active during the day, especially when they are fasting. However, there are some ways you can help your fasting kids stay active during Ramadan:



Encourage light exercise: Encourage your kids to do light exercises, such as stretching or gentle yoga, during the day. This will help them stay active without exhausting themselves.



Plan activities for the evening: Plan activities for your kids in the evening, after Iftar, when they have broken their fast. This could include family walks or bike rides, playing sports, or visiting a park.

Stay hydrated: It's important for your kids to stay hydrated during Ramadan, especially if they are being active. Encourage them to drink plenty of water and eat hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges.

Take breaks: Encourage your kids to take breaks throughout the day to rest and recharge. This will help them avoid becoming too tired or lethargic.

Get enough sleep: Getting enough sleep is essential for staying active and alert during the day. Encourage your kids to go to bed early and wake up early to make the most of the day.

Remember to always check with your paediatrician before making any significant changes to your child's diet or exercise routine during Ramadan.