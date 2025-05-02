  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Hyderabad Celebrates Sweet Surprises at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge

Hyderabad Celebrates Sweet Surprises at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge
x
Highlights

Over 1,000 ice cream lovers gathered at Next Premia Mall for “The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge,” a fun-filled, blindfolded flavour-guessing contest organized by Hybiz TV and Iceberg Organic Ice Creams.

Over 1,000 ice cream lovers gathered at Next Premia Mall for “The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge,” a fun-filled, blindfolded flavour-guessing contest organized by Hybiz TV and Iceberg Organic Ice Creams. Special guests Sumaya Reddy and Dr. Preethi Reddy added star power to the event.

Participants competed for cash prizes, with Shruti winning ₹1 lakh. The event featured food stalls, family fun, and a joyful atmosphere. Dr. Reddy highlighted the rise of organic treats amid growing health awareness. The crowd praised the unique experience, making this third edition a deliciously memorable success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick