Hyderabad Celebrates Sweet Surprises at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge
Highlights
Over 1,000 ice cream lovers gathered at Next Premia Mall for “The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge,” a fun-filled, blindfolded flavour-guessing contest organized by Hybiz TV and Iceberg Organic Ice Creams. Special guests Sumaya Reddy and Dr. Preethi Reddy added star power to the event.
Participants competed for cash prizes, with Shruti winning ₹1 lakh. The event featured food stalls, family fun, and a joyful atmosphere. Dr. Reddy highlighted the rise of organic treats amid growing health awareness. The crowd praised the unique experience, making this third edition a deliciously memorable success.
