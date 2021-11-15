Writing is not just for acclaimed authors. After all, they had to start somewhere too, and even though it may seem hard to believe, every famous writer started the first chapter of their first book with just one word.

I Love to Write day was founded by author John Riddle, a non-fiction and self-help writer, to get kids writing in schools and encourage adults to rekindle an old dream.

This special day is celebrated by many different organizations – schools, community halls, churches, and even shopping centers. It covers all genres, from novels to poetry to writing into your local newspaper with a point you've always wanted to make but never found time for before.

The aim is to get people to sit down and put something on paper or on a computer, however short and in whatever style, kick-starting their writing and giving them confidence through being part of a global movement.