Iceberg Organic Ice Creams Expands with New Outlet in Hyderabad
Highlights
Iceberg Organic Ice Creams, India’s first organic creamery, has launched its second outlet at KPHB Colony, Hyderabad.
The store was inaugurated by actor and producer Maganti Murali Mohan, alongside other distinguished guests. Known for its preservative-free, organic treats made from A2 desi cow milk and natural sweeteners, Iceberg offers premium desserts with over 40 organic toppings.
The brand introduced a unique pricing model—₹1 per gram—delighting Hyderabad’s ice cream lovers. With 72 stores nationwide, Iceberg continues to redefine dessert experiences, emphasizing purity, quality, and luxury in every scoop.
