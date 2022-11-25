Important National And International Days Of December 2022
The twelveth and last month of the year is December. December is a very important month on many people's calendars because it contains a number of important days and events. This article offers a calendar of crucial dates for December 2022 so that you may stay current on all the important happenings.
December 1:World Aids Day
Every year on December 1, World AIDS Day is commemorated to increase public awareness of the disease known as AIDS that is associated with HIV infection. The World Health Organization sponsors the widely recognised and popular World AIDS Day campaign. The world's largest conference on HIV and AIDS will be hosted in Montreal, Canada, for the first time, both physically and online, to ensure that as many people as possible may participate. World AIDS Day in 2022 has the theme "Reflection, Celebration, Rejuvenation" as its focus.
December 3rd is observed as International Day to Honor People with Disabilities all across the world. This day is commemorated to inspire and motivate disadvantaged people to realise their life goals. Around the world, a number of efforts have been started to help people with disabilities. To honour "Leadership and Involvement of People with Disabilities in an Inclusive, Accessible, and Sustainable Post-COVID-19 Future," this day was marked in 2021.
The entire world observes International Energy Day on December 14. The importance of energy use in daily life is emphasised by highlighting its scarcity and impact on the health of global ecosystems. This year's event had energy efficiency and renewable energy as its subject.