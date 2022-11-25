Important National And International Days Of December 2022

The twelveth and last month of the year is December. December is a very important month on many people's calendars because it contains a number of important days and events. This article offers a calendar of crucial dates for December 2022 so that you may stay current on all the important happenings.



December 1:World Aids Day





Every year on December 1, World AIDS Day is commemorated to increase public awareness of the disease known as AIDS that is associated with HIV infection. The World Health Organization sponsors the widely recognised and popular World AIDS Day campaign. The world's largest conference on HIV and AIDS will be hosted in Montreal, Canada, for the first time, both physically and online, to ensure that as many people as possible may participate. World AIDS Day in 2022 has the theme "Reflection, Celebration, Rejuvenation" as its focus.



December 2: International Day of Abolition of Slavery







Every year on December 2, people all across the world observe the International Day to Abolish Slavery. When slavery was outlawed in the United States in 1865, it explicitly applied to Black individuals who were held in institutional servitude. Under the banner "Ending Slavery's Legacy of Racism: A Global Requirement for Justice," this day was observed in 2021.

December 2: World Computer Literacy Day







Every year on December 2, there is a celebration of computer literacy around the world. This day aims to improve digital literacy among marginalised people by increasing awareness. It promotes technical literacy in children, teenagers, and women. World Computer Literacy Day in 2021 has as its topic "Narrowing the Digital Divide: Human-Centered Literacy for Human-Centered Recovery."

December 3: World Nature Conservation Day







World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28. The day is observed, and its purpose is to spread awareness about how crucial it is to save the planet's natural resources in order to keep it healthy. The subject for World Conservation Day in 2021 has been revealed as "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet."

December 3: International Day of People with Disabilities









December 3rd is observed as International Day to Honor People with Disabilities all across the world. This day is commemorated to inspire and motivate disadvantaged people to realise their life goals. Around the world, a number of efforts have been started to help people with disabilities. To honour "Leadership and Involvement of People with Disabilities in an Inclusive, Accessible, and Sustainable Post-COVID-19 Future," this day was marked in 2021.

December 4: Navy Day







India celebrates its Navy Day on December 4. Recognizing the achievements and contributions of the Indian Navy to the country is an occasion for celebration. On December 4, 1971, as part of Operation Trident, the Indian Navy destroyed four Pakistani boats, killing several Pakistani Navy personnel. One of them was PNS Khaibar. The focus of Navy Day 2021 was the Indian Navy's standing as a Combat Ready, Credible, and Cohesive force.

December 5: International volunteer day for economic and social development-







To advance economic and social growth, the world will observe International Volunteer Day on December 5. The Un's Volunteers Programme (UNV) sponsors International Volunteer Day on December 5 each year to recognise and celebrate the selfless contributions of volunteers. The theme for this day in 2021 was "Volunteer today for our common future."

December 7: International Civil Aviation Day





On December 7th of each year, people celebrate International Civil Aviation Day. It is acknowledged that aviation is crucial to both the advancement of humanity and the global economy. The theme for 2021's International Civil Aviation Day was "Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development."



December 7: Armed Forces Flag Day







Every year on December 7th, the United States celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day. Since 1949, the country has celebrated December 7 as Military Forces Flag Day to remember the deceased and the military personnel who bravely protected our borders and kept the nation's honour. Nothing is more honourable than giving one's life to defend the nation. The 2021 Armed Forces Flag Day was planned to promote civic harmony and honour the valiant and slain soldiers.

December 9: International day anti corruption







Global organisations mark December 9 as International Day Against Corruption. The goal was to eradicate corruption on a large scale, and numerous initiatives and programmes were put in place to achieve so. The topic for this year's observance of this day was "Your right, your role: say no to corruption."

December 10: Human Rights Day





The annual Human Rights Day is observed on December 10. It sought to inform individuals of their rights and how to exercise them appropriately. Human Rights Day in 2021 had as its topic EQUALITY - Reducing Inequalities, Promoting Human Rights.



December 11: International Mountain Day







The International Mountain Day is observed on December 11 each year. It was developed to increase understanding of the value of mountains for supporting human life, to highlight the advantages and disadvantages of mountain development, and to foster partnerships that would benefit mountain people and ecosystems around the world. The event's 2021 theme will be sustainable mountain tourism.

December 14: International Energy Day









The entire world observes International Energy Day on December 14. The importance of energy use in daily life is emphasised by highlighting its scarcity and impact on the health of global ecosystems. This year's event had energy efficiency and renewable energy as its subject.

December 18: International Migrants Day





The entire world observes International Migrants Day on December 18. Its goal is to protect human rights. Harnessing the potential of human mobility will be the focus on this day in 2021.



December 19: Goa's Liberation Day







Every year on December 19, Goa celebrates its liberation. The Indian Armed Forces celebrate the liberation of Goa from Portuguese domination and the final independence of the subcontinent on December 19. It is one of the most important days in Goa's history and a forgotten independence fight.

December 23: Kisan Diwas (Farmer's Day)





To honour the birth anniversary of former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day, is observed. The purpose of the celebration is to express our gratitude for the nation's farmers, who are the backbone of its economy.



December 25: Christmas Day







Every year on December 25, people commemorate the birth of Jesus during Christmas. The vast majority of Christians observe it. Jesus' conception was dated by the Roman Christian historian Sextus Julius Africanus to March 25, which turned out to be December 25 nine months later. The Christian community observes it on a global scale.

December 29: International Bio-diversity day





Every year on December 9th, we commemorate International Biodiversity Day. The UN General Assembly declared May 22 as International Day of Biological Diversity in December 2000 to mark the signing of the Convention's text by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity on May 22, 1992.

