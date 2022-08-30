Important National And International Days Of September 2022

Teachers' Day, International Literacy Day, World First Aid Day, Hindi Diwas, Engineer's Day (India), International Day of Democracy, World Ozone Day, etc. are among the holidays marked in September.



India is a diverse country with a culture that blends western freedom and eastern ideals. India is home to the Himalayan mountain ranges, the Ganga, a holy river, mountains, and famous philosophers like Swami Vivekananda and Ramkrishna Paramhansa, among others. As a result, individuals participate in collective celebrations of numerous festivals and events. The following list of significant national and international events, days, and dates for September 2021 can help you prepare for a variety of competitive exams and broaden your general knowledge.

1st September - National Nutrition Week

The purpose of National Nutrition Week, which runs from September 1 through September 7, is to raise awareness among the public about the value of good nutrition for overall health.

2nd September - World Coconut Day

Every year on September 2, World Coconut Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the value of this crop in eradicating poverty. This day also honours the Asian Pacific Coconut Community's founding day (APCC).

3rd September - Skyscraper Day

September 3rd is recognized as Skyscraper Day. Very tall structures called skyscrapers help to define a city's skyline. The day commemorates the invention of the industrial marvel by man.

5 September - International Day of Charity

Every year on September 5, the world celebrates International Day of Charity in an effort to end poverty in all of its manifestations and dimensions and advance sustainable development objectives.

5 September - Teachers' Day (India)

To commemorate the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President, Teachers' Day is observed on September 5 each year. On this day, we honor and recognize the work that teachers do to help students develop into responsible adults.

7 September - Brazilian Independence Day

Every year on September 7th, Brazil celebrates Independence Day to honor the founding of the country. Brazil won its independence from the Portuguese on September 7, 1822. Brazil abandoned the monarchical government in 1889 and switched to a republic, although it preserved the 7th of September as its Independence Day.

8 September - International Literacy Day

Every year on September 8th, International Literacy Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the value of literacy, which is unquestionably an issue of human rights and dignity. It is an important part of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, let us inform you.

8 September - World Physical Therapy Day

Every year on September 8, World Physical Therapy Day is commemorated to give physical therapists from all over the world a chance to raise awareness about the vital role their profession plays in enhancing public health and well-being.

10 September - World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD)

Every year on September 10th, World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is marked to promote suicide prevention. The International Association for Suicide Prevention is in charge of organizing this day (IASP). And WHO is a co-sponsor of this day.

11 September - 9/11 Remembrance Day

The National Day of Service and Remembrance, often known as 9/11 Day, is observed this year on its 20th anniversary. In remembrance of those lost and hurt on September 11, 2001, the day offers an opportunity to assist others.

11 September - National Forest Martyrs Day

The day of September 11 was chosen as National Forest Martyrs Day because of its historical significance. On this date in 1730, more than 360 members of the Bishnoi tribe, led by Amrita Devi, protested the cutting down of trees. They were executed by the monarch in Khejarli, Rajasthan, because they had protested to save the trees.

11 September - World First Aid Day

It is observed on the second Saturday in September, which falls on September 11 this year. The purpose of the day is to increase public awareness of how emergency first aid can save lives. The International Federation contends that first aid should be available to everyone and an integral element of developing society.

12 September - Grandparents' Day

It is observed on September 12 this year. On other dates, it is also observed in a number of other nations. The holiday honours the wonderful relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren, as suggested by its name.

14 September - Hindi Diwas

The day of Hindi Diwas, September 14, commemorates the adoption of Hindi, written in Devanagri script, as the official language of the Republic of India by the Indian Constituent Assembly on this date in 1949.

15 September - Engineer's Day (India)

Every year on September 15, India honours the Indian engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya by observing Engineer's Day.

15 September - International Day of Democracy

To remind people that democracy is about people, the 15th of September is designated as International Day of Democracy. This day offers a chance to educate people about the value of democracy and the successful implementation of human rights.

16 September - Malaysia Day

The 16th of September is designated as Malaysia Day, or "Hari Malaysia." The states of East Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the former British colony of Singapore, joined the Federation of Malaya on September 16, 1963, creating the Malaysian Federation.

16 September - World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day is held every year on September 16. The Montreal Protocol was formally adopted on this day in 1987. Since its establishment by the UN General Assembly in 1994, World Ozone Day has been observed. This day serves as a reminder of the ozone layer's depletion and the need to find ways to protect it.

17 September - World Patient Safety Day

The holiday is celebrated on September 17. In May 2019, the 72nd World Health Assembly formed it as a result of the passage of resolution WHA72.6 on "Global action on patient safety."

18 September - World Bamboo Day

On September 18, the day is commemorated to raise awareness of bamboo throughout the world.

18 September (Third Saturday) - International Red Panda Day

The third Saturday of September is designated as the holiday. It falls on September 18 this year. The occasion increases public awareness of the critical need for conservation.

19 September - International Talk Like a Pirate Day

It is customary to observe International Talk Like a Pirate Day on September 19. On this day, individuals are encouraged to speak and behave like the sea pirates of old.

21 September - International Day of Peace (UN)

On September 21, people all across the world mark the UN's International Day of Peace. The General Assembly passed resolution 55/282 establishing September 21 as the International Day of Peace of non-violence and cease-fire, which was first honoured in September 1982 and again in 2001.

21 September - World Alzheimer's Day

On September 21, World Alzheimer's Day is marked to increase public awareness of the difficulties dementia patients endure. World Alzheimer's Month was established in 2012.

22 September - Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients)

The purpose of Rose Day, which is held on September 22 in support of cancer patients, is to give them hope that their disease is treatable. This day is commemorated in honour of Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian who refused to give up hope after learning that she had a rare kind of blood cancer.

22 September - World Rhino Day

Every year on September 22, it is observed. The day promotes awareness and creates a secure natural environment for this amazing species.

23 September - International Day of Sign Languages

The UN General Assembly declared September 23 to be the International Day of Sign Languages. The day offers a special chance to support and preserve the cultural diversity and linguistic uniqueness of all sign language users, including the deaf.

25 September - World Pharmacists Day

Every year, it is observed on September 25. In 2009, the World Pharmacists Day was established annually by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress in Istanbul, Turkey.

25 September - Antyodaya Diwas

In 2014, "Antyodaya Diwas" was proclaimed on September 25 in recognition of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's 98th birthday.

26 September - European Day of Languages

Every year on September 26, the European Day of Languages is observed to raise public awareness of the value of language acquisition and the need to preserve linguistic diversity.

Beginlast week of September and ends on the last Sunday of September - Day of Deaf

The last week of September marks Day of the Deaf or the International Week of the Deaf, which concludes on the last Sunday of the month. It is sometimes referred to as World Deaf Day. The day raises awareness of the successes and difficulties faced by the deaf population among not only the affected individual but also the broader public, legislators, and development authorities.

26 September - World Contraception Day

The 26th of September each year is designated as World Contraception Day. It is a worldwide initiative to increase knowledge of contraceptive options and empower young people to make educated choices about their sexual and reproductive health.

26 September - World Environmental Health Day

The International Federation of Environmental Health has declared the day.

26 September (Fourth Sunday) - World Rivers Day

The final Sunday in September is designated as "World Rivers Day." It falls on September 26 in 2021. The day emphasizes the value of rivers, raises awareness of their importance, and motivates people to protect, preserve, and develop rivers all across the world. We must take care of our water supplies.

27 September - World Tourism Day

Every year on September 27, World Tourism Day is observed to raise awareness of how important tourism is in creating jobs and securing the futures of millions of people worldwide.

28 September - World Rabies Day

Every year on September 28, people throughout the world commemorate World Rabies Day to raise awareness about rabies prevention and to highlight the progress being made in the fight against this dreadful illness.

28 September - International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI)

Every year on September 28, the International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI) is honored. The right to seek, receive, and impart information is the main topic of the day.

29 September - World Heart Day

Every year on September 29, people celebrate World Heart Day. On this day, people are educated about heart disease and stroke, the two main causes of mortality worldwide.

30 September - International Translation Day

The 30th of September is designated as International Translation Day each year. This day gives us a chance to honour those who work in the language industry. Additionally, it contributes significantly to strengthening international peace and security and bringing together nations.