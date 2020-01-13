In 1000 Days, 1,000 Songs: in Dubai an Indian Woman Created a Musical Record

A Dubai-based Indian ex-pat has recently completed her record bid to sing 1,000 songs in 1,000 days. She has done everything from writing all songs, composing, sing and recording, a media report said.

"I decided I would do a song a day for 1,000 days," says Swapna Abraham.

Swapna Abraham, who's a woman 48 year, has been recognized by the Golden Book of World Records for four awards.

Gulf News report said on Friday that she has got the "quotidian feat of composing, producing and publishing a song 'live' incessantly for 1,000 days from April 8, 2017, to January 2, 2020".

Soon, she is also going to apply to the Guinness World Records for "the most number of songs in a digital album."

Ms. Abraham has sung more than 1,000 songs. She has also sung an additional song for children over the 1,000 consecutive days. Plus, a third, fourth, or fifth song on many of the days. Also, she has even managed to complete her 22 songs in only one day.

She works for a management consulting firm in Dubai.

"She wanted to end her decades-long music career by, ironically, singing 1,000 songs in 1,000 days."

"After doing music professionally for 24 years and publishing 22 albums, I still felt I was very unfulfilled as a musician, as an artist. I couldn't understand what it was.

"So, I made a decision to give up music for good and almost immediately after that I told myself I want to do one more very difficult thing and then I will give it up. And that's when I decided I would do a song a day for 1,000 days,"

Gulf News quoted Ms. Abraham as saying.

She has all original songs, it means she had to create 1,000 themes or stories and the endless lyrics.



