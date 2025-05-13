India’s Urban Water Crisis 2025: Which Cities Are Fast Running Out of Water?

We switch on our taps, and plenty of water flows. That feels effortless and normal, right? Getting clean water by just turning on a tap is something we all have taken for granted. But what if one fine day your tap ran dry and there’s no water? We always thought the water crisis was a future concern that wouldn’t impact us. But it’s a present reality that we have to face.

India’s water crisis in 2025 is rapidly intensifying, with many major cities facing the consequences. From Bengaluru’s water crisis to Chennai’s drought in 2025, and Delhi’s water scarcity, the situation is alarming. So, which cities will run out of water first? Let’s take a deeper look at the cities facing water shortage in India and why urgent action is needed.

Reason for Water shortage in Indian cities

There are many reasons why this is happening. It is not caused by a single factor but a combination of several factors and challenges. While some natural factors like droughts or climate variability contribute to the water crisis, humans are to be blamed the most for significantly accelerating water scarcity.

1. Overuse of Water Resources - Using too much groundwater for farming, factories, and cities has caused underground water sources to run low faster than they can refill naturally.

2. Urbanisation - Cutting down forests and unplanned urban growth disrupt natural water cycles and reduce groundwater recharge.

3. Pollution – Polluting rivers and lakes with industrial waste, sewage, pesticides, and plastics are making them unsafe for use or unusable.

4. Climate Change and Drought – Climate change is also human driven to a great extent. Irregular rainfall, rising temperatures, and shifting monsoon patterns are the result of climate change, leading to recurring droughts. Without reliable rain, cities can't replenish their water sources.

Cities That Will Face Major Water Shortage in the Near Future.

There was a time when water shortage was considered a problem in rural areas. Women had to walk long distances to fetch water. But today, water shortage isn’t limited to just rural areas. Urban cities, including metros are facing water shortages and are under immense pressure due to the water crisis. Here are some cities that are facing water shortages in India in 2025.

1. Bengaluru

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka and the tech hub of the country is facing major water shortage in recent times. Bengaluru’s water crisis has reached a critical level due to various reasons like rapid urbanisation, deforestation and drying of lakes. Due to this, the city has to rely on water tankers, especially during the summer season. Bengaluru depends on water sources like the Cauvery River, but the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has left parts of the city without a regular water supply for days.

2. Chennai

This city is familiar with droughts, but it was hit by a major drought in 2019 when the city’s reservoirs ran dry. With failing monsoons, over-extraction of groundwater, and limited rainwater harvesting, the city continues to battle daily water woes again in 2025.

3. Delhi

With the temperature reaching almost 45 degrees Celsius during summer, the capital of India is facing a water crisis. Yamuna River is one of Delhi’s major sources of water, but the recent pollution of this river has made things worse for this city. Due to this, Delhi highly depends on its neighbouring states for drinking water, and people are forced to rely on tankers to meet their daily needs.

4. Mumbai

Due to this city’s dense population and rapid urbanisation, Mumbai faces water shortages, especially during peak summer. Mumbai’s dependence on monsoon rains for water supply is risky, as any change in the climate can lead to water scarcity.

5. Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur

Other cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur and not far behind with all these cities facing water shortage due to groundwater depletion. In many areas, wells have already gone dry, and residents are now completely dependent on tankers.

Water shortage in Indian cities is a growing concern, and the above-mentioned cities are examples of how rapid urbanisation, climate change and pollution can leave even the best cities struggling for water supply. If the current trends continue, more Indian cities will run out of water, impacting health, economy, and daily life.

Water shortage is not just the government’s issue, but every citizen of the country must be more responsible in handling this issue and not take for granted the luxury of water supply that we have.