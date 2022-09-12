Inspirational Fashion Quotes by Designers to Help You Inspire Each Day

Fashion sense helps you to make statement and also make all heads turn around. Few of the most iconic designers of all time are not just revolutionary with their designs, but they are also great wordsmiths. They are sassy, witty and on-point.



We really need few Fashion inspiration to accept ourselves and dress up in clothes that express our personality. And sometimes, we might lose track of it and could do with little reminders. So, for one such day, here 's a little dose of inspiration through some of the best as well as most inspirational fashion quotes.

1. "Some women think that if the look this season is minis, they have to wear minis. If you don't have great legs, there are plenty of alternatives." – Ralph Lauren.

2. "Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty that is attractive without happiness." – Christian Dior

3. "Clothes are like a good meal, a good movie and great pieces of music." – Michael Kors

4. "I certainly feel that an adult woman has a right to determine what happens to her life and her body." – Calvin Klein

6. "A woman is never sexier than when she is comfortable in her clothes." – Vera Wang

7. "Fashion is a language. Some know it, some learn it, some never will – like an instinct." – Edith Head

8. "The principle of the design – the harmony, rhythm, and balance are all the same with interior and fashion design." – Venus Williams

9. . "I love the idea of embracing your curves and loving yourself while expressing it through fashion." – Hayley Hasselhoff

10. "I am not trendy. I am not 'in fashion.' I am simply a positive human being who has a positive outlook on life." – Thierry Mugler

13. "Women who wear black have colorful lives." – Neiman Marcus

14. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." Harry Winston

15. "I've been 40 years discovering that the queen of all colors was black." – Pierre- Auguste Renoir

16. "No matter how you feel, always get up, dress up, and show up." – Regina Brett

17. "Create your own style. Let it be unique for yourself and yet identifiable for others." – Anna Wintour

18. "Elegance is the only beauty that will never fade." – Audrey Hepburn

19. "Fashion is about suspense, surprise and fantasy. It's not about rules." – Wolfgang Poop

20. "A woman can carry a bag. But it's the shoe that carries the woman." – Christian Louboutin

21. "Buy less. Choose well. Make it last. Quality, not quantity. Everybody's buying far too many clothes." – Vivienne Westwood

22. "It is what a woman, leaves off, not what she puts on that gives her cachet." – Paul Poiret

23. "Playing dress up starts at the age of five and never truly ends." – Kate Spade

24. "Style is something each of us already has, all we need is to find it." – Diane von Furstenberg

25. "Darling, if you can't look your best, then you cannot even leave the house." – Zsa Zsa Gabor

26. "The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive". – Coco Chanel

27. "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." – Leonardo da Vinci

28. "The most important thing to remember is that you can wear all the greatest clothes and all the greatest shoes, but you've got to have a good spirit on the inside. That's what's really going to make you look like you're ready to rock the world." – Alicia Keys

29. "Fashion is architecture: It's a matter of proportions" – Coco Chanel

30. "Fashion is like eating. You shouldn't stick with the same menu." Kenzo Takada