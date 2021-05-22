International Day for Biological Diversity: This Year's Theme, We're are Part of the Solution

The United Nations has proclaimed May 22nd as the international day for Biological Diversity (IDB), so that it would not only help increase awareness of biodiversity issues but also help in understanding the same.

Initially it was created by the 2nd committee of the UN General Assembly in late 1993, 29th December(on the above date, entry into of the convention of Biological Diversity) was designated, The International Day for Biological Diversity.

In December 2000, the UN General Assembly then adopted 22nd May, so that it can commemorate the adoption of the text of the convention on 22nd May 1992 by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity. This was partly done, the reason being it has become difficult for varied nations to plan as well as carry out suitable celebrations, for the earlier date, 29th December, as the number of holidays were coincided around those dates for the year.

This year's theme is. We're part of the solution. The UN Biodiversity convention's two subsidiary would conduct virtual meeting over May and June.

The above slogan, we are part of the solution; help us to remind ourselves that our actions are essential, so that biodiversity is protected and also to ensure sustainable development. The sustainable lifestyle choices should be made available to all, everywhere. Solutions exist to protect Earth's genetic diversity on both land as well as sea, so that everybody has a significant part to play. Countries must adopt robust as well as ambitious post 2020 global biodiversity framework in the month of October, which is relevant for both post-pandemic period of Reconstruction as well as in building the resilience required in the face of growing environmental, health as well as development challenges.

In the past 10 years the themes for International day for Biological Biodiversity were

• 2011 : Forest Biodiversity

• 2012 : Marine Biodiversity

• 2013: Water and Biodiversity

• 2014: Island Biodiversity

• 21015: Biodiversity for sustainable Development

• 2016 : Mainstreaming Biodiversity, Sustaining People and their Livelihoods

• 2017 : Biodiversity and Sustainable Tourism

• 2018 : Celebrating 25 years of Action for Biodiversity

• 2019 : Our Biodiversity, our Food, our Health

• 2020: Our solution are in nature

• 2021: We're part of the solution