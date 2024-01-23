International Day of Education 2024 Date, history and significance of the day

Education, being a fundamental right, calls upon the global community to ensure free access to learning for everyone. It is through education that we can empower minds to collaboratively address the world's challenges, ranging from poverty to gender inequality. In this context, the International Day of Education serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role education plays in shaping a brighter future.

Date:

Marking its presence on January 24 every year, the International Day of Education 2024 falls on a Wednesday. This day is a collective celebration, emphasizing the need for accessible and quality education as a pathway to endless opportunities for all.

History:

The genesis of the International Day of Education traces back to 2018 when the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution designating January 24 as a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of education and its universal accessibility. The resolution, co-authored by 59 member states, solidified January 24 as the chosen date for this global observance, creating an annual platform to underscore the significance of education.

Significance:

The theme for the International Day of Education in 2024 is "Learning for Lasting Peace." This theme underscores the transformative nature of education, enabling learners to acquire essential knowledge, values, attitudes, skills, and behaviours. By doing so, individuals are empowered to act as catalysts for peace within their communities. Education, as the foundational force in our lives, plays a crucial role in building more peaceful, just, and sustainable societies.

The United Nations, in a statement on its official website, emphasizes the role of education as a powerful tool to address and prevent global challenges. In the face of issues such as climate change, democratic erosion, persistent inequalities, discrimination, hate speech, violence, and global conflicts, education emerges as a long-term investment with increasing returns. When effectively shaped and implemented, education becomes a linchpin in addressing current challenges and preventing future ones.

As we celebrate the International Day of Education in 2024, let us collectively recognise the importance of education in shaping a harmonious and equitable world. It is a day to renew our commitment to providing inclusive and quality education for all, as we strive towards a future where education serves as the cornerstone of lasting peace and prosperity for humankind.