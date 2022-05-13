  • Menu
International Day of Families: Few Best Quote

Each year, on May 15th International Day of Families is celebrated. This is a significant day, each individual need support of the family to succeed and feel secure

Each year, on May 15th International Day of Families is celebrated. This is a significant day, each individual need support of the family to succeed and feel secure.

1. "Sometimes the best families are the ones God builds using unexpected pieces of our hearts."

2. "Family is more than blood." -Cassandra Clare

3. "Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." -David Ogden Stiers

4. "A man should never neglect his family for business." Walt Disney.

5. "Family and friends are hidden treasures, seek them and enjoy their riches." -Wanda Hope Carter

6. "A happy family is but an earlier heaven." -George Bernard Shaw

7. "You leave home to seek your fortune and, when you get it, you go home and share it with your family." -Anita Baker

8. "Family is the most important thing in the world." -Princess Diana

9. "The family is one of nature's masterpieces." -George Santayana

10. "Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family." -Anthony Brandt

11. "Family is not an important thing, it's everything." -Michael J. Fox

12. "In every conceivable manner, the family is linked to our past, bridge to our future." – Alex Haley

