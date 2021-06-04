International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2021: Know its origin and significance

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2021: Day by day, violence against children in varied conflict zones has been rising; nearing to 250 million children living in nations affected by the conflict is vulnerable. The United Nation recognizes, that there exist more need to done, so that rights of the children protected and at the same time, suffering Is also highlighted. There are numerous harms to the children in conflict; it includes sexual violence, death, addiction, and denial of humanitarian access, abduction, attacks on both schools and hospitals.

On June 4th every year, International Day of Innocent Children Victims of aggression is observed. The major aim, behind observing this above day, is to acknowledge the pain suffered by the children across the world, which is caused due to any kind of abuse, which include mental, physical and emotional.

Origin

The above day came into being in a special United Nations General Assembly Session, which was held to discuss the condition of Palestine. It is during this session that took place on 19th August, 1982, that organization asserted that it is, appalled at the great number of innocent Palestinian as well as Lebanese Children Victims of Israel's acts of aggression. This came after, Lebanon war, which took place in the year 1982 and it had a huge number of child victims.

Given below, are the few quotes, which you can send across, so that you can create awareness about the international Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

1. There's no excuse for child abuse

2. Aggression is the 1st step on the slippery slope to selfishness and chaos.

3. Children are not a punching bag They deserve both, love and care

4. Bruises can heal, but the real hurt is concealed. Do not let any child be abused.

5. Danger is one letter short of danger. Say no to harming children.

