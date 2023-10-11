International Day Of The Girl Child 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes to Share

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRLS 2023: Every year, on October 11, the International Day of the Girl is commemorated to promote awareness about the importance and potential of girls as the future of our society. According to the official United Nations website, this year's goal is to bring together adolescent girls and advocate for their rights, including UN officials, NGOs, corporations and governments.

The 2023 event, sponsored by UNICEF and Plan International, imagines a society where girls actively shape government regulations, business practices and scientific agendas. For this goal to become the norm, there must be widespread support and dedicated investment.

What is the theme of International Day of the Girl 2023?

The theme of International Day of the Girl 2023 is “Investing in girls' rights: our leadership, our well-being”. The goal is to create a strategic moment that centers and celebrates girls' voices while urging those in positions of official authority to improve their financial support for girls' rights.

The International Day of the Girl event in 2023 will serve as an example of a world where girls have the opportunity to influence government policy and spending to inform the standards and rules that companies must follow and determine priorities for new research and innovations.

International Day of the History of the Girl

In the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, for the first time in history, an action plan was proposed to improve girls' rights. The International Day of the Girl Child was declared October 11 by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 through resolution 66/170.

It was a day set aside each year to honour girls. In 2012, International Day of the Girl was celebrated for the first time. He highlighted the need to end child marriages.

Globally, the rights of oppressed girls require a voice. International Day of the Girl encourages people to become agents of change and empower girls. The goal of International Day of the Girl is to raise awareness of these concerns and work towards an action-oriented strategy to help girls. Because empowered girls are the future of a vibrant, forward-thinking society.

International Day of the Girl Child Quotes in English

“If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion. Honour your calling. Everybody has one. Trust your heart and success will come to you” – Oprah Winfrey.

“My mother always told me, ‘hide your face people are looking at you. I would reply, ‘it does not matter; I am also looking at them’.” – Malala Yousafzai.

“In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” – Sheryl Sandberg.

“To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” – Hillary Clinton.

“A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.” – Maya Angelou.

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher.