International Literacy Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 each year to promote the importance of literacy for human dignity and rights, and a literate and sustainable society. The day is celebrated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at global, regional, national and local levels around the world.

International Literacy Day 2023, Theme

The theme “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: laying the foundations for sustainable and peaceful societies”. Under this theme, Literacy Day 2023 will be celebrated at global, regional, national and local levels across the world. Globally, an in-person and online conference will be organized on Friday, September 8, 2023 in Paris, France. This global celebration will include the UNESCO International Literacy Awards ceremony to announce this year's top award-winning programs.

International Literacy Day 2023, Significance

UNESCO estimates that there are more than 770 million people considered illiterate around the world. The definition means that these people cannot read or write in at least one language. A large majority of this figure is made up of women and almost half of them are adults. Several low-income countries in Africa have literacy rates below 45 percent, as poverty and illiteracy are often problems correlated with the fact that the public education system in these areas is also underfunded to support the national educational burden. UNESCO has stated in its Global Education Monitoring report that governments must take on a greater burden to provide education to children and treat the education system as a system to eradicate illiteracy.

International Literacy Day 2023, History

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1966, at the 14th session of its General Conference, announced the event and the first International Literacy Day was celebrated in 1967. The purpose of this day is to emphasize the value of literacy for individuals, communities and society, as literacy is the way to an educated and efficient society.