International Literacy Day

- We don't mind on BJP-JDS alliance: CM Siddaramaiah
- Ours is not an operation, a hand of friendship: DCM DK Shivakumar
- BJP-JD(S) to fight LS polls unitedly in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
- Kolkata-based school loses CISCE affiliation, parents agitate
- Novel device to monitor transplanted organs for early signs of rejection
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and family in Ranthambore
- Traffic advisory issued ahead of WWE matches in Hyderabad
- Hyderabad: Home guard who self-immolated 3 days ago, succumbs
- TTD enhances measures for safety of devotees at walkway, likely to install iron fence
- Bommai confirmed the alliance with JDS, Yeddyurappa disclosed the information sent by Shah
In this modern world, the ability for people to read and write has been directly connected to reduced poverty, improved socio-economic status, reduced population growth, minimized child and maternal mortality rates, and balancing out gender and equality on a sustainable level.
Because of this, many countries and governments all over the world believe that the increase of literacy rates in children will have a direct impact on the future welfare of them and their families.
