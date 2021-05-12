International Nurse Day Theme: Know their Significant Role

Each year, international nurse day is observed on May 12th, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, she is 1st "professional nurse".

1. Florence Nightingale was born on May 12th in the year 1820 in Florence, Italy. She is better known as "The Lady with the Lamp".

2. During the Crimean war, she became famous while serving as a manager as well as a trainer of nurses.

3. The theme of this year is "Nurses" A voice to Lead –A vision for future healthcare".

4. Nurses are considered to be the backbone of the hospitals as well as clinics taking care of millions of patients, putting their lives at risk.

5. There is an urgent shortage of nurse across the world in 2020; with more than 5.9 million nurses were still needed, especially both low as well as middle-income nations.

6. Nurses are standing forefront fighting during Corona pandemic. Similarly like doctors as well as other health care workers, nurses continuously offer high quality care, without even taking a break.

7. In the midst Covid-19, the nurses across the world are portrayed both courage and dedication and suffering personal sacrifice to care for others.

8. As per the international Council of Nurses, there are more than 1.6 million healthcare workers in around 34 nations, who have been infected by the deadly corona virus til December 2020.

9. The significance of this day is, it aims to honor nurses who offer continues high quality care just like as to how doctors as well as other healthcare workers.

10. On international nurse day, numerous political leaders including, Piyush Goyal, Rajyavardhan Rathore,Rahul Ghandhi has posted tweets, thanking them for their selfless service.

11. Nurses take extreme pressure, even though, many might think it is part of their job. They bring new life into this world, it is a joyous occasion, there are times when they tirelessly help serving the sick as well as injured and they sometimes watch the patients, whom they have served die despite they have put their efforts to ensure they get well and start their regular life.

12. If doctors make mistakes, their vigilance helps save patients life. They have gained an enormous amount of knowledge as well as diverse skill, by spending years, both perfecting as well as developing, all the time by working in environments, which are decidedly tough.

13. Nurses play varied roles, such as writing care plans for the patients as well as assisting with evaluations as well as tests, they also help in setting up blood transfusions and drips, checking as well as administering drugs as well as injections, time to time they also observe as well as record the conditions of the patients.