Andrej Karpathy: Why AI Feels Like Alien Tech and How It’s Forcing Programmers to Rethink Everything

Artificial intelligence is advancing so rapidly that even the people who helped build it are struggling to keep pace. OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy has openly admitted that today’s AI-driven transformation has left him feeling unusually behind, offering a rare and honest glimpse into the pressure developers now face in an industry being reshaped at breakneck speed.

In a candid post on X, Karpathy described modern AI systems as something akin to alien technology. “I have never felt this much behind as a programmer,” he wrote, adding that AI feels like powerful machinery with “no manual.” His message was clear and urgent: software engineers must adapt quickly to a profession that is being “dramatically refactored” by artificial intelligence, or risk being left behind altogether.





I've never felt this much behind as a programmer. The profession is being dramatically refactored as the bits contributed by the programmer are increasingly sparse and between. I have a sense that I could be 10X more powerful if I just properly string together what has become… — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) December 26, 2025





Rather than framing AI as a threat, Karpathy sees immense opportunity for those willing to learn. He believes developers who successfully harness these tools could become “10X more powerful.” But unlocking that potential is not simple. According to him, programmers must learn to work with a completely new “programmable layer of abstraction,” one that goes far beyond writing clean lines of code.

To illustrate the growing complexity, Karpathy listed the expanding vocabulary of modern development: “agents, subagents, their prompts, contexts, memory, modes, permissions, tools, plugins, skills, hooks, MCP, LSP, slash commands, workflows, IDE integrations.” What was once a relatively linear craft has evolved into a sprawling ecosystem where coding, system design, and language-based interaction blend together.

For Karpathy, this moment represents far more than another tech trend. He has repeatedly stressed that developers now need a deep mental model of AI systems that are, by nature, unpredictable. “There’s a need to build an all-encompassing mental model for strengths and pitfalls of fundamentally stochastic, fallible, unintelligible and changing entities,” he warned, referring to large language models that power today’s AI tools.

This is not the first time Karpathy has sounded the alarm. Earlier in December, he humorously compared working with AI systems such as OpenAI’s GPTs or Anthropic’s Claude to managing a group of interns through telepathy — highly capable, but often chaotic. In another post, he joked that AI coding assistants feel like magic, except that “the magic occasionally sets your desk on fire.” The remarks capture his balanced view: excitement tempered by realism.

Despite the challenges, Karpathy remains firmly in the camp of adaptation rather than resistance. He argues that learning to communicate effectively with AI — through prompts, context control, and thoughtful system design — is becoming as essential as learning programming languages once was.

Perhaps the most striking part of Karpathy’s message is his humility. As one of the key figures behind modern deep learning, his admission of feeling “behind” underscores just how quickly the field is evolving. For developers everywhere, it serves as both a warning and a motivation: the future of programming is changing, and keeping up is no longer optional.