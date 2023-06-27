International Pineapple Day

Pineapples are a tropical fruit native to the America’s, first found being consumed by the Tupi people. Their word for the fruit perfectly describes everyone’s reaction to this amazingly tangy treat, nanas “Excellent Fruit”.

Pineapples are actually herbaceous perennials, meaning they are leafy, not woody, plants that grow for more than two years.

These plants are so ambitious in their growth that if you cut the fruit off of one stalk, it grows multiple more stalk called ‘suckers’ to produce more fruit! More than one pineapple per plant, that’s amazing! Since their discovery pineapples have been transported all over the world, as one of their unique traits is that, once harvested, they tend to not continue to ripen.

This gives them an amazing shelf life and lets them remain stored on a shelf for quite some time.

