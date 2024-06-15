Items to make your Dad feel extra special this Father’s Day

Our dads are the unsung heroes of our lives, standing strong as our biggest supporters and guiding lights. No matter the problem, dads are always there, ready with a solution and a reassuring smile. Our fathers constantly strive to make us smile and ensure our safety and happiness. From fixing our broken toys to offering invaluable life advice, dads wear many hats with grace and resilience. Their unwavering love and support sustains us through all of life’s ups and downs. With their wisdom, humour, and unwavering support, our fathers enrich our lives in countless ways, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts. They have always fulfilled every little one of our wishes, and it's our turn to give back. So here's to our beloved dads, our everyday superheroes, whose love and guidance inspire us to reach for the stars and live our best lives.

Arrow’s Contrast Collar Colour Block Polo Shirt

This adaptable outfit, crafted meticulously, radiates both comfort and elegance. The Arrow polo shirt's subtle yet elegant style simply elevates his ensemble, whether he's hanging out with family or attending a laid-back get-together. Its fitted silhouette and simple lines give off an image of carefree sophistication, while the delicate detailing gives it some personality and flair. The polo shirt is a classic wardrobe staple that comes in a variety of colours and designs to suit every taste. Give the present of carefree elegance this Father's Day.

Price: INR 1247/-

Available at: https://arrow.nnnow.com





Titan Men's Timeless Style Watch: Refined Black Dial and Metal Strap



Elevate your dad's style with the Titan Men's Timeless Style Watch: an exquisite combination of sophistication and modernity. Crafted thoughtfully, the watch exudes simplicity and elegance, making it ideal for both formal occasions and everyday wear. The bold black dial with a minimalist design personifies every father’s role in his children’s lives. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Titan Men’s Timeless Style Watch is a practical choice, keeping him punctual and organised throughout the day. Its reliable quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while its durable build ensures long-term endurance and resilience. So this Father’s Day give the gift of timeless elegance to your favourite superhero.

Price: INR 3995/-

Available at: https://www.titan.co.in





Noise’ Aura Buds



Quality and convenience is every dad’s prime concern. That combined with modern technology and innovative designs is Noise’ Aura Buds for you! The Aura Buds are designed to enhance convenience and usability with a range of smart features. From easy navigation supported by touch controls to hands-free operation using voice assistant support, Aura Buds make it effortless for your dad to stay connected and in control. This Father's Day, show your dad how much he means to you with a gift that combines style, functionality, and innovation.

Price: INR 1399/-

Available at: https://www.gonoise.com





The Man Company’s Hero Eau de Parfum



Crafted with the modern man in mind, Hero Eau de Parfum is a fragrance that embodies grace and style. Just as fathers provide a sense of security and comfort, Hero Eau de Parfum wraps your dad in a comforting embrace of sophistication and charm. With its distinctive blend of masculine notes, it allows your dad to express his unique personality and leave a lasting impression wherever he goes. As the fragrance develops, hints of leather and wood emerge, adding depth and warmth. Be the boost of confidence for your father by gifting him a hint of Heroism!

Price: INR 1499/-

Available at: https://www.themancompany.com/products





Allen Solly Men’s Solid Leather Wallet



The Allen Solly Men’s Solid Leather Wallet has minimalist silhouette features with multiple card slots, compartments, and spacious billfold, providing ample space to organise cash, cards and other essentials with ease. Whether he's heading to the office, running errands, or travelling abroad, this versatile wallet keeps his valuables secure and organised, while adding a touch of refinement to his ensemble.

Price: INR 899/-

Available at: https://allensolly.abfrl.in







