Jameela Jamil believes weight-loss injections fad will soon end

Actress Jameela Jamil, known for her role in 'She Hulk,' has expressed her dislike for the slogan "no pain, no gain," asserting that exercise should not be seen as punishment. Jameela, who has battled an eating disorder, emphasized that the idea of getting results without effort perpetuates unhealthy attitudes towards bodies. She advocates for a more sustainable and gentle approach to exercise, such as taking a 15-minute walk or dancing in her kitchen.

Jameela also criticized the narrative around weight-loss injections, like Ozempic, stating that such quick fixes are not sustainable. She believes that these trends will come and go quickly.

The 'Legendary' star is an advocate for body neutrality, a concept where she doesn't "love" or "hate" her appearance. Jameela, who has struggled with body dysmorphia, explained that she can't fully embrace body positivity yet and aims to eventually reach a point of loving her figure. She admires singer Lizzo for her passion about her body and encourages people to adopt a similar mindset.







