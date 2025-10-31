Janhvi Kapoor radiates vintage glam

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at the Harper’s Bazaar India Women of the Year Awards 2025, where she was honoured with the Actor of the Year award. Stepping onto the red carpet, Janhvi transformed it into her personal runway, exuding effortless glamour in a vibrant yellow Roberto Cavalli mini dress from the designer’s 2003 collection.

The silk dress, adorned with dragon motifs, was a perfect nod to Cavalli’s bold vintage aesthetic.

Its figure-hugging silhouette, oriental collar, and subtle shimmer brought a nostalgic yet fresh vibe, proving that early 2000s fashion can still steal the spotlight.

Janhvi balanced the statement outfit with understated elegance — nude strappy heels, soft wavy hair, and minimal jewellery. Her makeup radiated warmth with bronzed tones, clean eyeliner, and a natural glow that highlighted her features.

Taking to social media, Janhvi thanked Bazaar India for the recognition and quipped about feeling “extra cute in this little yellow number,” perfectly capturing her playful yet poised persona.

Once again, Janhvi showcased why she’s a modern style icon, effortlessly blending vintage charm with contemporary confidence.