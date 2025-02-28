Jaspinder Narula reflects on her b-town journey and industry evolution

Renowned singer Jaspinder Narula, who was recently honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award, opened up about her journey in Bollywood and the evolving landscape of the music industry. Despite a reduced presence in Bollywood in recent years, she emphasized that music remains an ongoing journey for her, filled with both challenges and growth.

In a recent interview, Jaspinder shared her thoughts on the changes within the industry that have contributed to her limited involvement. “That’s the nature of the industry—it evolves. Singers, music directors, filmmakers, and lyricists have changed over time, leading to a shift in Bollywood’s music scene. Very few artists manage to sustain a presence in Bollywood for decades,” she explained.

However, the singer remains committed to her passion for music, continuing to perform and record. “Music is a journey filled with highs and lows. While my presence in Bollywood may have diminished, I am actively singing, performing at various events, and recording music. As artists, we must continue to practice and grow. This journey comes with both joy and challenges, and I embrace them all,” she added.

Jaspinder also expressed deep gratitude for the love and appreciation she has received over the years. She described the experience of being honored with the Padma Shri as heartwarming, acknowledging the overwhelming support from fans and well-wishers. “Ever since the announcement on the night of January 25, the outpouring of love on social media has been incredible. The messages and blessings I have received reaffirm that my work still holds a special place in people’s hearts,” she said.

Reflecting on the honor of receiving India’s fourth-highest civilian award, she extended her appreciation to the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am deeply grateful to the government for recognizing my contribution to music. I also want to thank my fans and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey,” she expressed.

Jaspinder Narula, best known for her powerful vocals in songs like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Tera Rang Balle Balle, has carved a unique space in Indian music. Despite changing industry trends, she continues to remain active in the field, proving that true artists adapt and evolve with time.

As she looks ahead, the singer remains optimistic, embracing every new opportunity while cherishing the legacy she has built. Her inspiring journey stands as a testament to the power of dedication and passion in the world of music.