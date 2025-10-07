Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Essentials and Ritual Guide for Devotees

Karwa Chauth 2025, falling on October 10, is a deeply cherished festival celebrated by married Hindu women, primarily in North India. On this day, women observe a nirjala fast, abstaining from food and water from sunrise to moonrise, as they pray for the long life, health, and prosperity of their husbands. The festival is marked by devotion, rituals, and vibrant traditions, including sargi, evening puja, and the moon-sighting ceremony. Women gather in groups to worship Chauth Mata and recite the Karwa Chauth Katha, making the day a blend of spiritual fervour, familial bonding, and cultural celebration.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date and Muhurat This year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 10, 2025, observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, the Tithi begins at 10:54 PM on October 9 and ends at 7:38 PM on October 10. The most auspicious window for performing the puja is during Pradosh Kaal, from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM.

Puja Samagri (Essentials) To prepare for the Karwa Chauth rituals, devotees typically arrange:

Chauth Mata Image – For worship.

– For worship. Puja Thali – Includes diya (lamp), incense sticks, fresh flowers, and kumkum.

– Includes diya (lamp), incense sticks, fresh flowers, and kumkum. Nine Sringar Items – Beauty items symbolically offered to the goddess, like saree, bangles, sindoor, comb, mehendi, nail paint, and bindi.

– Beauty items symbolically offered to the goddess, like saree, bangles, sindoor, comb, mehendi, nail paint, and bindi. Naivedya – Traditional offerings such as fruits, sweets, and kheer.

– Traditional offerings such as fruits, sweets, and kheer. Red Cloth – To cover the stool where the goddess’s image is placed.

– To cover the stool where the goddess’s image is placed. Sieve (Chalni) – Used during the moon sighting ritual.

– Used during the moon sighting ritual. Karwa (Earthen Pot) – Filled with water or milk, often containing coins.

– Filled with water or milk, often containing coins. Karwa Chauth Katha Book – For reciting the legend during the puja.

Step-by-Step Rituals

Pre-Dawn Sargi – Women begin the nirjala fast before sunrise, taking sargi provided by their mother-in-law. Evening Puja – Women gather in groups, placing Chauth Mata or Goddess Parvati’s image for worship. Katha Recitation – The Karwa Chauth Mahatmya story is read or narrated, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the fast. Offering Karwa – The water- or milk-filled Karwa, sometimes containing coins or stones, is offered to a Brahmin or a married woman as charity. Moon Sightings and Fast Breaking – Once the moon rises, devotees perform the sieve ritual, praying to Lord Chandra, and break their fast by drinking water from their husband’s hands.

Karwa Chauth is not just a day of fasting but a celebration of love, devotion, and marital bond.