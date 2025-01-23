Kaushal Kishore, Akhil’s Musical Bond

Lyricist Kaushal Kishore, known for penning chartbusters across genres, has carved a niche with his festive and devotional tracks. His latest romantic song,’ Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye’, marks a significant milestone—not only as his debut collaboration with singer-composer-lyricist Akhil Sachdeva but also as the first romantic track of 2025.

Reflecting on the song and his collaboration with Akhil, Kaushal shared, “Akhil Sachdeva is a fabulous singer and composer. We met four to five years ago and became friends, understanding each other both personally and professionally. We had been planning to collaborate for a while, and destiny finally brought us together for ‘Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye.’”

Kaushal revealed that the song’s journey began a year ago. “Akhil shared a scratch version of a song with me at his home studio in Delhi. From there, we worked together on the lyrics and composition for ‘Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye.’ When Bhushan Kumar Sir heard it, he loved it. The song has turned out beautifully, with its heartfelt lyrics, soulful vocals, and stunning scenic visuals.”

Excited about their partnership, Kaushal added, “This is my first collaboration with Akhil, and I’m grateful that we already have a few more songs in the pipeline. Our journey together has just begun, and I look forward to working with him more. I hope people enjoy our songs. Since the release of ‘Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye,’ I’ve been receiving congratulatory messages. Working with T-Series has been a seamless and rewarding experience.”

Kaushal’s versatility as a lyricist is also evident in Mahakumbh Hai, a devotional song launched recently on the auspicious occasion of Kumbh Mela.

With ‘Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye’, Kaushal Kishore continues to showcase his talent, and fans can look forward to more heartfelt collaborations with Akhil Sachdeva in the near future.