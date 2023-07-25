Kiara Advani Is All Set To Open The India Couture Week, Turns Show Stopper For Falguni And Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani adds glamour and glitz to India's spectacular Couture Week by turning the Falguni and Shane Peacock show today, in Delhi.



In addition to being among the top Superstars in the country, the versatile and talented Kiara Advani has also made her mark with her impeccable fashion choices, emerging as an aspirational icon. Emerging as the top choice for designers to showcase her collections, Kiara Advani has been a favourite on the ramp with her grace and charm.

The stunning beauty has previously walked the ramp as the headliner of Indian Couture Week over the years, walking for Amit Aggarwal, Shyamal and Bhumika, among others. While Kiara has also spread her magic on the ramp with the elegance of walking for Manish Malhotra on several occasions.





Currently enjoying the success of her latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani is gearing up to make an impact across India with her upcoming releases, including S Shankar's Gamechanger co-starring Ram Charan and Ayan Mukherjee's War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, marking her entry into the YRF Spy Universe.