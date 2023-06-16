Kriti Sanon’s looks for ‘Adipurush’ Promotion proved that she is perfect as Janaki

Kriti Sanon's portrayal of Seeta Maa in ‘Adipurush’ is a testament to her versatility and the depth of her acting prowess. As she steps into the shoes of this iconic character from Indian mythology, Kriti's dedication and passion shine through, creating a fascinating portrait. Her ability to embody the essence of Seeta Maa and bring it to life on the big screen leaves audiences enthralled. Throughout promotions, the Bollywood actress has been spotted elegant sarees to glam anarkali, and we adore her collection.

Let's take a look at all of her ethnic prom looks here.





1. Kriti began ‘Adipurush’ promotions with an ivory ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a double-draped saree with an off-white silhouette, zardosi border, and 24-karat gold Khadi block pattern to the film's trailer premiere. She certainly had a divine appearance.













2. When she was in Hyderabad Kriti chose a pastel green anarkali set from designer label Rimple & Harpreet Narula that had beautiful gold threading and embroidery. The long-sleeved ensemble had a lovely touch, and Kriti accessorized it with a sheer pastel dupatta and peach-embroidered sleeveless jacket.













3. The diva chose a traditional drape with a modern twist in chocolate brown from the Arpita Mehta design line. Beautiful brown curtain edged with gold patti and subtle glitter accents was carefully pleated around Kriti. She combined it with a long-sleeved, open-back blouse in the same chocolate brown colour.













4. Kriti's lavender chikankari sharara ensemble from designer label Anjula Bhandari came with a kalidaarkurta on a keel and jaalidar border, and was embellished with pearls and sequins. Her chikankari sheer dupatta added grace to the perfect pastel look.













5. Clothing label Sukriti, prepared this dress especially for her, and Aakriti looked simply stunning. Elaborate red and yellow patti borders and fine zari work on the hem of the long-sleeved beige anarkali. Along with that, she wore a stunning lehenga bottom. Her Shaza shawl, which was imprinted with the legends of Ayodhya, added a special touch to her appearance.

