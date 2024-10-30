Live
Lakshmi Puja 2024: Complete Guide to Diwali Rituals for Prosperity and Good Fortune
Celebrate Diwali with devotion and traditional rituals this year with our step-by-step guide to Lakshmi Puja for prosperity.
All rituals during Diwali reflect Lakshmi Puja. Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of all kind of wealth, prosperity, and well-being, finds herself worshipped. Thus, it is a rite that promises a bloom of a blessed future.
When done with devotion in a clean, well-prepared space, on the night of Diwali, it is believed Goddess Lakshmi comes to one's home with prosperity.
According to Drik Panchang, the puja of Lakshmi can be done on 31st October and 1st November evening but varies with locality. In 2024, Amavasya Tithi will start at 3:52 PM on 31st October and end at 6:16 PM on 1st November.
Here are the puja time recommendations:
31st October: 6:57 PM to 8:36 PM
1st November: 5:35 PM to 8:36 PM (vessel varies with location)
How to Perform Lakshmi Puja
1. Prepare Your Home
Clean Thoroughly: Clean each and every room and remove all things that are not used or are old.
Decorate: Use rangoli, flowers, and oil lamps throughout the home, but especially at the entrance.
Prepare the puja area: Cover a wooden stool or platform with a red cloth to place the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, with a Shree Yantra if desired.
2. Collect Puja Samagri (Essentials)
Idols: Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi idols, preferably not made of glass.
Red cloth and Asana/Chowki: For making preparation for the puja space.
Lamps and Diyas: 21 diya's with five larger ones being lit up by ghee.
Offering: Fresh flowers, Sweets, kheer, and fruits. Specifically: Lotus flowers, paan, elaichi, silver coins.
Panchamrit: A mixture prepared by milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar which can be offered during the Puja.
3. Execution of the Puja:
Start with diyas lit, then pray to Lord Ganesh for boons and remove obstacles.
Worship Goddess Lakshmi: Recite the Lakshmi Mantra 108 times and offer flowers, sweets, and more
Finally, place diyas at the entrance as well as around the house and make it inviting to Goddess Lakshmi.
Lakshmi Puja Dos and Don'ts
Dos
Clean up and decorate your surroundings so that good fortune comes.
Keep Manglik Kalash at the entrance to keep auspiciousness flowing into your home.
Do it in Pradosh Kaal for maximum blessings flowing from God.
Don't do it
Clay/iron idols are a strict NO. Go for clay or brass or silver.
Not welcome the Goddess Lakshmi barefoot and along with dirt and waste so do not keep shoes along with trash at the entry points of your house. And it is not fair for you to have to make an excuse to prepare Non-veg Food and drinks on Diwali, isn't that right? This Diwali welcome abundance and joy at Lakshmi Puja; this will usher great prosperity and positivity into life.