Last Minute DIY Decoration Tips for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. Here are some DIY tricks to decorate houses for the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the day that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. The ten-day long festival, which represents new beginnings. Ganesh Chaturthi which celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm and spectacle, people from parts of India bring Bappa home. It is time for you to decorate your houses and offer the best bhog to Lord Ganesha, the god of good fortune, wisdom and prosperity.

This year, use DIY tricks and decorate your home. We spoke to some experts and here are their suggestions:

1. Using natural materials that reflect purity is a great way to start. Use ornate wooden plates to offer bhog, brass thali for pooja and offerings and decorate the corners with walking sticks and flowers. Strategically placing glass vases to amplify the decor can infuse the space with vitality and purity.

2. Turn dried flowers into organic colors and use them during the holidays. Used candles can be decorated and placed in glass lamps to illuminate the area.

3. Use genda balls as mini candle holders. On the contrary, delicate roses can add a soft touch of fragrance and act as a base for the idol to sit on. Larger flowers can be placed in ornate glass vases on the sides to tie the entire look together in a seamless thread.

4. Used lamps and candles wrapped in delicate flowers can be turned into mini bouquets to decorate the space. This tip is for a minimalist approach.

5. Glass jars can be turned into vases to hold flower arrangements. Hand painting them in vibrant shades of sunshine, yellows and reds can instantly brighten any corner.

6. Use sheer antique dupattas of various colours and create a stylish ensemble. Add some fairy lights. It would give a very subtle feeling.