Lavanya Tripathi’s baby bump steals spotlight

Festivals often arrive as markers of change, carrying both tradition and personal meaning. For star couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi became a celebration of faith, family, and new beginnings. Married in 2023, the duo is now preparing to welcome their first child, making the festival all the more special.

The couple’s pictures quickly went viral on social media, winning over fans with their simplicity. Lavanya radiated elegance in a soft blue dress, proudly flaunting her baby bump with grace and confidence. Beside her, Varun kept it understated yet festive in a pastel pink kurta paired with white pants. Together, they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, their warm smiles reflecting happiness about stepping into parenthood.

What stood out was the intimacy of the moment. Instead of grand decorations or flashy setups, the images captured a quiet, heartfelt celebration. Fans appreciated the authenticity, comparing the photos to candid family album shots rather than curated celebrity portraits. Lavanya’s natural glow and Varun’s calm presence made the occasion all the more endearing.

On the professional front, Lavanya is gearing up for her next release Sathi Leelavathi, while Varun is working on his upcoming project, tentatively titled #VT15. But for now, cinema takes a pause. This Ganesh Chaturthi has gifted them more than just festive joy—it has brought blessings, togetherness, and the anticipation of a little one who will soon complete their home.