Legal Awareness Program Empowers Students at Sphoorthy Engineering College

Sphoorthy Engineering College, in collaboration with SVS Legal Education Society, hosted a Legal Awareness Program on March 22 to educate students and faculty on crucial legal topics, including Anti-Ragging Regulations, Cyber Laws, Employee Rights, and Women Protection Laws.

Esteemed guests, Shri B. Narasimha Sharma Garu (Additional Solicitor General of India) and Shri Gadi Praveen Kumar Garu (Deputy Solicitor General of India), graced the event alongside college dignitaries.

Legal experts provided valuable insights through real-life case studies, enhancing awareness of legal rights and responsibilities. The session empowered attendees with knowledge essential for personal and professional safety.

