Lekda Design Studio Launches Second Branch in Habsiguda with Star-Studded Event
Lekda Design Studio, led by founder Divya Karnati, inaugurated its second branch in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, with Tollywood actress Ananya Nagalla as the chief guest.
The grand opening featured a dazzling fashion show and the presence of dignitaries like former minister Srinivas Goud and ex-MP Bura Narsayya Goud. Ananya praised the studio’s role in empowering women through fashion and creativity.
Known for personalized designs, Lekda now offers apparel, jewellery, and décor for all ages. Since its 2015 inception, the studio has grown remarkably, gaining a loyal clientele across Telangana with its commitment to inclusivity and quality.
