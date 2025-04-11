Live
Lifespan Powers Up Fitness with Stallion Championship Success
Highlights
Lifespan wrapped up the Stallion Powerlifting Championship in Hyderabad, drawing over 1,000 fitness enthusiasts across 30 action-packed days.
With 10 dynamic events and a grand finale graced by dignitaries, the championship showcased strength and spirit. Dr. Narendra Ram, Chairman of Lifespan, reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to athletes through cutting-edge nutrition and community initiatives.
The event also saw the launch of Lifespan’s new sports nutrition line, aimed at boosting performance. Winners across weight categories shared ₹1,00,000 in prizes. Looking ahead, Lifespan aims to deepen its fitness community ties through sponsorships and expert-led nutrition seminars.
