Lip liners are the culminating device for adjusting small blemishes and faultlessly redefining your lips. Selecting the right one is vital. A line that's too dark or too thick will rapidly demolish the impact you're going for. Utilize a dry, well-sharpened pencil in a shade that's one or two tones darker than your lipstick. Make beyond any doubt the tip of your pencil is well moisturized so it coasts delicately over your lips.

Following, draw a line from the middle of your upper lip at your Cupid's bow to the corners, taking after your natural lip line. Now, essentially apply your lipstick, ideally, with a brush. This will assist you to follow the contour of your mouth and blend the lipstick with your liner.

Here is how to apply a lip liner for a perfect pout each time:

• Always prep your lips in advance by exfoliating and applying a lip balm to avoid dry and chapped lips.

• Choose a lipstick that corresponds to the color of your makeup or the shade of your lips. You can also use a transparent lip liner if you do not have an exact match.

• Before using, make sure your lipstick is sharp and provides precise lines.

• Start by drawing an X-shape on Cupid's bow to emphasize its shape. Then draw a short stroke, connecting the top of the X to the corner of the mouth and drawing along the natural lip line.

• Use a very light hand to gently pull the stroke to avoid tight lines.

• For the lower lip, start contouring from the center and move to both sides with the same short stroke.

• Fill your lips with a lip liner to create a smooth and even base for your lipstick. If you don't want to color the entire lip, blend some of the lipstick shades inward towards the center of the lips so that the rest of the lip makeup products blend seamlessly with each other.

• Clean the edges with Qtip for a clearer look. You can also apply foundation or concealer around your lips to enhance the color!