Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade
Samoa and Christmas Island the first to welcome new decade at 10am UK timeAuckland in New Zealand was the first major city to see in 2020
As countries around the globe are preparing to ring in New Year, let's have a sneak peak of key points
1. Samoa and Christmas Island the first to welcome new decade at 10am UK time
2. Auckland in New Zealand was the first major city to see in 2020
3. Around 12,000 fireworks set to light up London's sky at midnight
4. More than a million people have descended on Sydney Harbour for the traditional fireworks display.
Stay tuned with us as we try to bring in the updates from around the globe as they happen. The Hans India wishes you a Happy New Year 2020
Live Updates
- 31 Dec 2019 6:49 PM GMT
Let's Salute our Armed Forces during this New Year
Two months back I stayed with this Assam Regiment Paltan, bang on the LoC. They sang their iconic regimental song “Badluram”.— Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) December 31, 2019
Today, it is minus 22 degrees. I asked the CO what the men were doing. “Waiting for the enemy”, he answered.
Happy New Year, India.
TAGRA RAHO 🦏 pic.twitter.com/wmXWqLvBPj
- 31 Dec 2019 6:46 PM GMT
Japanese visit shrines and temples across the country during the first three days of the new year to pray for the well-being of their families
- 31 Dec 2019 6:45 PM GMT
Girls with their faces painted with the number 2020, pose for a selfie during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad.
- 31 Dec 2019 6:43 PM GMT
People watch a water show at the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia
- 31 Dec 2019 5:19 PM GMT
Celebrations at Shougang Industrial Park, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Olympics
- 31 Dec 2019 4:55 PM GMT
Drones flew in a '2020' formation above Marina Bay in Singapore
- 31 Dec 2019 4:08 PM GMT
Hong Kong's skyline lights up to welcome 2020
- 31 Dec 2019 3:37 PM GMT
New Year countdown event in Tokyo
- 31 Dec 2019 3:17 PM GMT
The party is underway in Pyongyang in North Korea