Live
- No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu
- Army chief Manoj Pande likely to visit Jammu on Monday
- Sandeep Reedy Vanga shares details of ‘Animal’ OTT version
- Tripti Dimri spending sleepless nights reading all messages
- Advancement of kisan drones provides an effective, efficient technique in agriculture sector: PM Modi
- Ram Charan owns Hyderabad team in ISPL
- Fire breaks out in Delhi godown
- Harshavardhan Rameshwar reveals about ‘Devil’
- Gopichand’s‘Bheema’filming starts at Mangalore
- TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for March 2024 tomorrow
Just In
Look slimmer with these outfits
Although it's always a good idea to accept your individual body types but, if you want to look a little bit thinner, we're here to help.
Although it's always a good idea to accept your individual body types but, if you want to look a little bit thinner, we're here to help. Here are some of the most fantastic outfits that give you a slimmer appearance.
High waist jeans
High-waisted jeans tuck in flab and create a slender, tall, and skinny look. They also contribute to the illusion of a thinner lower body.
Layer it up
Wearing layers can add definition to your body and prevent a clear view of your physique, creating a slimming effect.
Body compressors/ Shapewear
Shapewear can be a game-changer, efficiently reducing fat around the midsection, hips, and thighs. It helps create a slimmer appearance.
Black is your best friend
Black clothing creates an illusion of a slimmer and trimmer body. Consider incorporating more black pieces into your wardrobe.
Remember, these tips are about enhancing confidence and feeling good in your own skin. Embracing your body type is essential, but if you choose to experiment with different styles to enhance your silhouette, go for it! Fashion is a form of self-expression, and the most important thing is feeling comfortable and confident in what you wear.