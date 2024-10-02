Mahalaya 2024: When and How to Listen to the Mahishasura Mardini Recital Live

Mahalaya is a significant day that marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha, setting the stage for Durga Puja. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga descends to Earth. This year, Mahalaya will be observed on October 2, 2024, coinciding with the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti.

Importance of Mahalaya

Mahalaya Amavasya is a day when rituals like Shradh and Tarpan are performed to honor ancestors, seeking their blessings as Pitru Paksha comes to an end. These ceremonies hold special meaning for many as they pay homage to their forefathers. The day also ushers in the much-awaited festive season of Durga Puja, celebrating the divine power of Goddess Durga.

The Mahishasura Mardini Recital

One of the most cherished traditions of Mahalaya is the iconic recital of the Mahishasura Mardini, a Sanskrit composition that glorifies the power and courage of Goddess Durga. The recital narrates the story of how Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura, earning her the title "Mahishasura Mardini," meaning "the slayer of Mahishasura." This powerful piece has been central to the Durga Puja celebrations for decades and continues to be a source of devotion and inspiration.

Where and When to Listen to the Mahishasura Mardini Recital

The Mahishasura Mardini recital is broadcast annually on All India Radio (AIR) during Mahalaya at dawn. The program is an audio montage that lasts around one and a half hours, featuring the recitation of the Chaṇḍipāaṭh, along with devotional songs, classical music, and an engaging acoustic drama.

This show, which has been aired for over ninety years, is available in both Hindi and Bengali. Here’s where and when you can listen to it:

• AIR Broadcast: Tune in to All India Radio at 4 AM on October 2, 2024, to catch the live recital.

• YouTube: The program will also be available for streaming on the official YouTube channel of AIR, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Whether from the comfort of your home or while on the go, this recital is a revered tradition that millions look forward to every year.

Durga Puja 2024 Dates

Following Mahalaya, the Durga Puja celebrations will unfold over several days. Here is the schedule for 2024:

• Maha Shashthi: October 8, 2024

• Maha Saptami: October 9, 2024

• Maha Ashtami: October 10, 2024

• Maha Navami: October 11, 2024

• Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra): October 12, 2024

As Mahalaya signals the arrival of Durga Puja, it brings a wave of devotion and joy, uniting people in celebration of the triumph of good over evil.