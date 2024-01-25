Mahayana New Year 2024: Wishes, images, messages, quotes to share on this day

Mahayana New Year 2024 is upon us, marking a significant occasion for the Buddhist community worldwide. Celebrated with great fervour, Mahayana New Year holds special meaning for adherents of Mahayana Buddhism, predominantly observed in Northeast Asia, including regions like Tibet, Taiwan, Mongolia, China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. In Mahayana tradition, the term "Mahayana" translates to "great vehicle," symbolising the belief that enlightenment, or Nirvana, can be achieved in one's lifetime, drawing inspiration from the teachings of Gautama Buddha.

As we commemorate this auspicious day on January 25th, let us reflect on the profound teachings of Gautama Buddha and share messages of hope and introspection with our loved ones. Here are some heartfelt wishes and quotes to convey the spirit of Mahayana New Year:

1. Wishing you and your family a joyous Mahayana New Year filled with hope and happiness.

2. "We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves." - Gautama Buddha

3. May Mahayana New Year inspire us to introspect, learn, and pave the way for a brighter future.

4. "Our present actions shape our future selves. Let us tread the path of righteousness and compassion."

5. "Just as a drop of water on a lotus leaf does not cling, the wise one remains unaffected by the sensory world."

6. Let us honour Gautama Buddha's wisdom and teachings as we embrace the new year ahead. Happy Mahayana New Year to all!

7. "The mind is the precursor to all experiences, the master of our reality. Let us cultivate a mindful existence."

8. May the dawn of Mahayana New Year bring boundless joy and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Let us celebrate Mahayana New Year with gratitude for the teachings of Gautama Buddha and a renewed commitment to compassion, wisdom, and inner peace. Happy Mahayana New Year!