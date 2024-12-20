  • Menu
Malaika Arora continues to reign as fitness icon at 50

Malaika Arora continues to reign as fitness icon at 50
Malaika Arora, the timeless diva who captured the hearts of Telugu audiences with her sizzling performances in hit songs like Kevvu Keka from Gabbar Singh and Rathraina from Athidi, continues to rule the spotlight at 50. Known for her ageless beauty and dedication to fitness, Malaika proves time and again that age is just a number. Although her recent Bollywood tracks haven’t made much noise, the star's impeccable style and commitment to a healthy lifestyle keep her relevant in the industry.

Recently, she was spotted in a dazzling silver gym co-ord set by Reebok, which showcased her toned physique. Sporting a sleeveless crop top and matching shorts, Malaika exuded effortless sexiness as she struck graceful yoga poses, radiating youthful energy and grace. Her fans can’t help but admire her radiant glow, solidifying her status as both a fitness icon and a fashion queen. Malaika Arora remains a shining example of elegance, fitness, and timeless beauty.

