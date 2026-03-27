Malavika Mohanan stuns with runway look

Actor Malavika Mohanan turned heads at Lakmé Fashion Week as she walked the ramp in a striking and edgy ensemble, captivating the audience with her confident presence. Expressing her excitement, she shared that runway appearances give her a unique thrill, describing the experience as a “butterfly-in-the-stomach” moment, distinct from acting.

Malavika’s outfit featured a powerful blend of structure and elegance. She wore a sharply tailored white ensemble with exaggerated shoulders, paired with a black tie that added a commanding, bossy vibe. The look was softened with intricate lace detailing and an asymmetrical skirt, creating a balance between boldness and femininity. She completed the outfit with black boots, adding contrast and enhancing the edgy appeal.

Her styling further elevated the look, with sleek straight hair, sharp makeup, and a poised runway walk that perfectly matched the high-fashion aesthetic. The combination of elements ensured she stood out as one of the highlights of the event.

On the professional front, Malavika was last seen in The Raja Saab, which did not perform as expected at the box office. However, she remains focused on her upcoming Tamil projects, including Sardar 2 and Pocket Novel, which are expected to showcase her in strong roles.

With a growing presence in both cinema and fashion, Malavika Mohanan continues to maintain her spotlight, balancing style and substance effortlessly.