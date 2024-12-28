Malladi Venkata Krishnamurthy Lauds 'Master of Suspense Hitchcock'

Renowned Telugu author Malladi Venkata Krishnamurthy, celebrated for his captivating novels and writings spanning over five decades, has expressed his admiration for the book Master of Suspense Hitchcock. Known for his reclusive nature and focus on his own works, Malladi's praise for another book is a rare occurrence.

In a heartfelt gesture, Malladi not only penned the foreword for the book but also released an audio message appreciating its content. He highlighted Alfred Hitchcock's unparalleled contributions to cinema, stating, "Even those who haven’t watched English films are familiar with Hitchcock's name, thanks to the uniqueness of his movies. His mastery over crime, mystery, and suspense dramas is legendary, making his name a brand in itself."

Malladi also shared anecdotes that showcase Hitchcock's wit and creative genius. Referring to a famous instance after the release of Psycho, Malladi narrated how a viewer’s husband sought advice from Hitchcock, claiming his wife had stopped taking baths due to the film's infamous shower scene. Hitchcock humorously replied, "Send her to the laundry."

The book, Master of Suspense Hitchcock, curated by senior journalist Pulagam Chinnarayana and IRS officer Ravi Padi, explores Hitchcock’s cinematic legacy. Released to commemorate the legendary filmmaker's 125th birth anniversary and 100 years since his first film, the book features 62 essays written by 45 directors, 7 writers, and 10 journalists.

Malladi emphasized the significance of Hitchcock's films for suspense thriller creators, equating them to sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita or the Bible. The first edition of the book sold out within two weeks, underscoring Telugu audiences’ admiration for Hitchcock.

The book was recently launched by veteran director Vamsy, with the first copy presented to director Harish Shankar. Malladi extended his congratulations to the editors, Pulagam Chinnarayana and Ravi Padi, for their meticulous work. He remarked, “Had I not written the foreword, I might have missed the chance to publicly declare my fandom for Hitchcock.”

This book stands as a tribute to Hitchcock’s timeless influence on global cinema.







