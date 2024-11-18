Man’s Guide to Self-Care: The Ultimate Grooming Gift Guide for International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day which is celebrated on 19th November, presents a truly remarkable opportunity to honour and express your heartfelt appreciation for the extraordinary men who grace your life. Whether it’s the brother who’s been your lifelong confidant, the husband who fills your days with love and companionship, the father whose wisdom has guided you, or the son whose bright future is a testament to your hopes and dreams, this day is a chance to celebrate their unique qualities and unwavering presence.

In a world where moments can slip by unnoticed, International Men’s Day calls for an intentional celebration of the men who leave indelible marks on our hearts. It is a time to elevate them with gifts that reflect their individuality, values, and the roles they play in shaping our lives. Thoughtful and meaningful presents, chosen with care, can speak volumes—whether they whisper affection or shout admiration, they have the power to make them feel deeply seen, cherished, and truly celebrated. Here are some thoughtful and meaningful gift ideas that are sure to make them feel loved and celebrated.

1. Yardley London Gentleman Timeless Gift Collection for Men





Unveil the epitome of sophisticated masculinity with this exquisite fragrance gift set from Yardley London. This curated collection features the iconic Classy Musk No Gas Deodorant, the elegant Gentleman Royale Daily Wear Perfume, and the compact Royale Perfume. A perfect gift for International Men’s Day, this set captures the essence of timeless elegance and contemporary charm.

Price : INR 999/-

Available at: https://www.yardleyoflondon.com/yardley-gentleman/yardley-london-gentleman-timeless-gift-collection-for-men-8903105033756

2. Yardley London Luxury Grooming Kit for Me





Indulge the discerning man in your life with this luxurious grooming kit from Yardley London. This exquisite collection features premium products designed to elevate his daily routine, including a purifying charcoal soap, a smooth shaving cream, a soothing aftershave lotion, and a sophisticated body deodorant spray. A perfect gift for the modern gentleman, this set offers a blend of tradition and contemporary style.

Price : INR 699/-

Available at: https://www.amazon.in/Yardley-London-Gentleman-Activated-Collection/dp/B0CLS5RJL5

3. Engage Gift-Exquisite Collection Luxury Grooming Set for Me





Experience the ultimate in grooming with the Engage Exquisite Collection Luxury Grooming Gift Set for Men. This carefully curated gift set includes three premium products designed to enhance your daily routine and elevate your grooming experience. With a captivating fragrance and skin-friendly formulas, this set is perfect for the modern man who values quality and style.

Price: INR 1,299/-

Available at: https://www.engageshop.in/engage-exquisite-collection-luxury-grooming-gift-set-for-men-amber-hues-pack-of-3-large

4. Dyson OnTracTM headphones





The Dyson OnTrac™ headphones make the perfect International Men's Day gift, combining high-fidelity sound with advanced noise cancellation for 55 hours of immersive listening. With over 2,000 customizable color combinations and ultra-soft microfiber ear cushions, they offer style, comfort, and balanced design—ideal for work or leisure. Give the gift of premium audio and unmatched personalization this International Men's Day.

Price: INR 44,900

Available at: https://www.dyson.in/ontrac-headphones-cnc-copper

5. HRX sports shoes





Uncover the perfect blend of style and functionality with HRX shoes and explore fresh ideas for outfits. With these shoes, experience a blend of fashion, comfort, and performance. The collection available includes shoes with modern aesthetics that can diversify your outfit choices. They are your ideal go-to options whether you're hitting the gym, going for a run, dressing for a casual event or a party, or just living an active lifestyle. From minimal and sleek designs to bold ones, these shoes boast an exquisite collection that can complement your unique personality. Besides that, there are a variety of color options that can appeal to your taste, like multicolor, black, white, yellow, grey, maroon, etc.

Price: on request

Available at: https://www.myntra.com/casual-shoes/hrx+by+hrithik+roshan/hrx-by-hrithik-roshan-men-white-colourblocked-sneakers/25169896/buy

6. Truefitt & Hill Frequent Use Shampoo for Men





Truefitt & Hill Frequent Use Shampoo is formulated with wheat, corn and soy protein to assist in strengthening the hair and cleaning the scalp removing excess oil and keeping the scalp healthy.

Price: INR 3,200

Available at: https://www.truefittandhill.in/collections/all/products/truefitt-hill-frequent-use-shampoo-for-men-365ml