Mayuka Silver Jewellery Unveils Exclusive Store in Jubilee Hills
Highlights
Hyderabad’s renowned silver jewellery brand, Mayuka, has launched its third exclusive store at Jubilee Hills, Road No.10, near Spicy Restaurant.
The grand opening showcased an exquisite collection of handcrafted silver jewellery, designed to mirror the elegance of gold. With a diverse range catering to weddings and special occasions, the brand blends tradition with contemporary trends.
Mayuka Silver Jewellery Unveils Exclusive Store in Jubilee HillsManaging Director Abhijith led the celebrations, highlighting Mayuka’s commitment to luxury and affordability. Special launch offers run until February 28, 2025, including a diamond ring on purchases above ₹1,00,000, a watch on ₹50,000, and a gold photo frame on ₹25,000.
