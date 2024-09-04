McDonald's India and CSIR-CFTRI Partner to Launch Multi-Millet Bun: Adding Nutritional Goodness to the Menu

McDonald's India (West & South), operated by Westlife Foodworld, has partnered with the prestigious food technology research institute, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the central Ministry of Science & Technology, to launch the groundbreaking Multi-Millet Bun. This exclusive, first-ever collaboration marks a new era in food innovation, combining CSIR-CFTRI's expertise with McDonald’s commitment to developing nutritious food options. On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, this significant step forward aligns with McDonald's nutrition journey, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the nutritional profile of its offerings.

The new Multi-Millet Bun, co-created by CSIR-CFTRI's leading food scientists and McDonald's India (W&S), incorporates the richness of five nutrient-dense millets—Bajra, Ragi, Jowar, Proso, and Kodo, both major and minor millets. Renowned for their nutritional benefits, these superfoods are sourced from diverse parts of the country, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, also reflecting McDonald's India’s commitment to local and sustainable sourcing.

CSIR-CFTRI's deep expertise played a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating the nutritional benefits of millets while achieving the delicate balance of taste, texture, and quality that McDonald's is known for. The result is a bun packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and natural dietary fibre, offering both nutrition and delight in every bite.

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director of CSIR-CFTRI, said, “Our collaboration with McDonald's India (W&S) signifies a strategic integration of advanced food technology and industry-leading best practices. This joint effort is a pivotal step towards developing menu items that offer added nutritional value and also delight the palate. With CSIR-CFTRI's cutting-edge research capabilities, combined with McDonald's India’s operational expertise and commitment to quality, we believe we are ushering in a new era of giving food a great future.”

This long-term partnership between McDonald's India (W&S) and CSIR-CFTRI aims to explore new avenues in nutritional innovation with benefits to the end consumer top of mind. Together, both the organizations are committed to craft menu items that are both wholesome and delicious catering to the evolving eating preferences of customers, with an emphasis on combining traditional ingredients like millets with modern food science and technology.

Akshay Jatia, Executive Director, McDonald's India (W&S) added, “At McDonald’s India (W&S), we are on a long-term journey to offer 'Real Food that is Real Good.' The introduction of the Multi-Millet Bun is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to enhance the nutritional value of our offerings while staying true to the taste our customers love. We are grateful to CFTRI for their invaluable expertise in helping us bring this unique product to life, further advancing our mission to provide mindful eating choices.”

The launch of the Multi-Millet Bun marks a significant milestone in McDonald's India's 'Real Food Real Good' journey, initiated six years ago. This philosophy underscores the brand's unwavering focus on quality, ensuring the menu items are free from artificial colours, artificial flavours, and artificial preservatives, and with no added MSG in the chicken offerings. For nearly three decades, McDonald's India has remained committed to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients from globally recognized suppliers, making it a trusted partner for its valued customers.

Customers can now savour their favourite burgers, from the classic McAloo Tikki to the fiery McSpicy Paneer, in a nutritional avatar with multiple added goodness by opting for the new Multi-Millet Bun at their nearest McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, on-the-go via Drive-Thru and also can order through the McDelivery App.







