Medix Global Announced the Winners of the Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023

Medix Global, a pioneering healthcare management company, proudly announced the winners of the highly anticipated Medix’ Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023 - India. This trailblasing initiative highlighted the compelling combination of collaboration, technology, and innovation in tackling India's critical healthcare concerns, with a particular focus on women's health and mental well-being.

The challenge recognised visionary healthtech start-ups and innovators that are leveraging effective and exceptional digital and AI driven solutions that will transform the Indian healthcare industry. It attracted 146 applications from start-ups across India.



The highly esteemed jury members who assessed and selected the winners are:



· Sigal Atzmon, Chief Executive Officer, Medix Group



· Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson at Aditya Birla Education Trust, Founder and Chairperson of mPowerMinds

· Sanjay Kedia, Chief Executive Officer Marsh McLennan, India

· Naveen Tahilyani, Chief Executive Officer, Tata AIA

· Bala Deshpande, Founder Partner, MegaDelta Capital

· Gordon Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Asia and Africa, AXA Group

· Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network

· Seema Chaturvedi, Founder, Sponsor, Managing Partner, and Investment Committee Member of AWE (Achieving Women Equity Funds)

· Shankar Narayanan, Founder and Managing Director, Sanaka Capital;

· Yaron Daniely, General Partner, aMoon Fund

· Sudha-Shivkumar, President, FICCI Flo

· Ajay Nanavati, Chairman Quantum Advisors

· Prof. David Zeltser, Global Medical Director, Medix Group

· Anat Bernstein-Reich, Chief Executive Officer, BDO Consulting India-Israel Investment Banking

These renowned personalities contributed their expertise and insights to the evaluation process, ensuring that the winners of the Medix Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023 stood out as truly exceptional. Over 1,000 attendees at the event witnessed the announcement of the Winner and the two runners-up.

Jumping Minds, the winner of the challenge, offers an innovative solution in the realm of mental well-being. Their platform serves as an anonymous, safe, and secure service for the younger generations. It smartly connects them to the right peers dedicated to personal and emotional development. This involves an empathetic peer-to-peer community where individuals don't just vent but have meaningful conversations with smartly matched friends to feel belongingness, get clarity and validation.

My Healthcare, the first runner-up in the challenge, offers a digital care ecosystem that improves healthcare delivery services, enhancing patient care outcomes. NewMi, the second runner-up, excels in women's healthcare by offering a comprehensive approach to address women specific health issues.



Sigal Atzmon, CEO and Founder of Medix Global, highlighted the challenge's impact: "The Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023 is a testament to our persistent dedication to cultivating innovation and collaboration in the Indian healthcare space as a shared value company. It is incredible to witness the innovative and impactful solutions presented during the challenge by Indian start-ups. India is close to my heart, and I believe the Indian healthcare sector has the potential to become a global hub for innovations in healthcare."



Medix Global commits to provide mentorship, resources, and industry experts to help winners grow and make a lasting impact on India's healthcare landscape. For further information about the Digital Health Innovation Challenge, Medix Global, and its initiatives, please visit www.medix-startups.com and www.medix-global.com

