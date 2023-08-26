Mental health awareness: Counselling and behaviour therapy can help adolescent

Q1): My son is 14 years old and very good at academics. The problem is he doesn't mingle with anyone or share; even though we are getting complaints from the school, though he is knowledgeable, he doesn't participate in class. He was bullied a couple of times because of his overweight. How do we extend help to bring him out of this problem? -Hemanth, Vijayawada

A) Dear Hemant, I can understand your concern; as a parent, you are worried about his future. Your complaints indicate that significant others could humiliate, criticise, or hurt him. Show him to a clinical psychologist to evaluate and restrict adolescent issues from adolescent psychopathology. Counselling and behaviour therapy would be helpful.

Q2) My son is in business school and doing well. Recently, he has been behaving indifferently, staying over with friends, and doesn't prefer to talk to us. Bring things in anger, using abusive language. I suspect him of taking drugs; how can we help him to be normal? Can I bring him to you, saying you are my family friends, to give some tips? -Vara Laxmi, Pochampalli

A) Dear Vara Laxmi, I can understand your concern and apprehension. Please understand that clinicians can only help if the patient is willing to undergo treatment. With any pretext, you cannot help him. Better informed consent is a must to seek Psychological/ Psychiatry evaluation. He needs admission into a Rehab centre/ Psychiatry hospital to outgrow his condition.

Q3): I work in a software company in the HR department, and I feel anxious to handle responsibility. I think that I am incapable and I am cheating them or just managing them. Because of this problem, I have changed many jobs. I have seen innumerable Psychiatrists who say nothing is there; you have to change yourself and write medicines. I don't want to take medication. -Venkat, Ongole

A) Dear Venkat, I want to ascertain whether the problem you are facing is since your childhood or adolescence or started late. If it's been since then, one could relate to your personality. See a clinical psychologist for a detailed psychological evaluation, followed by supportive psychotherapy for the needful.

Q4) I am from an orthodox Brahmin family with two kids. My elder daughter is studying PG. She is a topper in her graduation. Off late, she developed a strange problem whenever she had to eat; she avoided it. On enquiry, we found that she feels nausea or vomiting while eating. She doesn't go out or participate in social functions because she has to eat. Please help. -Seshu, Patancheruvu

A) Dear Seshu, your daughter's presentation of complaints indicates a condition related to eating disorders called psychogenic vomiting. See a clinical psychologist; cognitive behaviour therapy and hypnotherapy will help her.