Mickey Mouse Day

Mickey Mouse was originally dreamed up by Ub Iwerks and Walt Disney in 1928. Actually, if it wasn’t for a bit of duplicitous backstabbing and a little bit of Hollywood drama, Mickey might never have come into existence. Mickey first came to pass as a replacement for Walt’s first popular creation, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Since Disney left his job at Universal, he had to cut ties with Oswald. After the relationship with Universal Studios soured, Mickey Mouse was created and came to be the avatar of the happiest place on earth.

In doing so, the adorable mouse was created and made his debut in a short cartoon called Plane Crazy. Even then, it wasn’t a great hit with the test crowd, which just goes to show that perseverance is everything. It wasn’t until the third release, Steamboat Willie, that Mickey’s career finally got off the ground.