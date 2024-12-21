Mindful Goddesses: How Women’s Spiritual Development Is Strengthened by Meditation

Everyone feels the need for peace and yearns for someone to love and be loved by. Nonetheless, as we know, life is not that simple. For every precious moment, there will be multitudes of moments that cause stress, anxiety, despair, and panic attacks. We need care to help us through this. Indian Sanatan scriptures have always emphasised the importance of tranquillity in coping with these emotions. Saints and elders have given this topic a lot of thought and have offered timeless guidance on reducing stress and strife

The concepts of harmony and peace have been preserved in our scriptures by saints who have studied them in great detail. Their thorough comprehension uncovers an array of Indian practices that stem from modern spiritual traditions. According to Jagadguru Shri Priyadarshi Ji Maharaj, a specific method that is particularly significant on Brij Ras Rasik Sampraday is Roop Dhyaan, or meditation through the sacred scripture Shri Krishna Charit Manas (Rasayan Mahakavya).

Having said that, meditation builds the foundation to nourish every soul. Just as God creates the universe, meditation lays out the foundation for a new world that exists within us.

Women, have been endowed with particular attributes from birth since they have the ability to uphold them. She possesses the ability to lay the foundation for a new soul, give birth to it, raise it, and develop it into a deserving human being. Incorporating meditation into a woman's life improves her innate abilities to nurture, develop, be creative, be patient, present and express herself, and preserve harmony and balance in relationships, among other things.

A woman’s heightened energy from meditation then manifests itself in other aspects of her life, including her roles as a professional, holistic person, wife, mother, and daughter. Her aura from meditation not only brings her inner serenity but also multiplies her virtue of growth and development. Everyone in her near vicinity is impacted by the energy and presence she exudes through her words, deeds, behaviours, and thoughts.

Spiritual meditation provides access to deep awareness of one's life's purpose, self-realization, and profound insight. It guides one on a potent and life-changing path to communicate with one's higher self. A woman can start a journey of self-discovery, spiritual development, and alignment with her actual self by implementing the techniques and ideas discussed in this guide.

All things considered, this meditation day is an invitation for women to embrace the transforming potential of spirituality on their own journeys, since holistic well-being encompasses not only physical health but also social and emotional dimensions.

Let the power to interact with your higher self-lead you on your spiritual path!

(The writer is Shri Krishna Charit Manas (Bhagavat) Kathavachak & Spiritual Orator)